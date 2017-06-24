Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s a bumper weekend of events in Huddersfield ... and one of them was already up and running yesterday.

Harden Moss Sheepdog Trials off Greenfield Road above Holmfirth, began yesterday and continues today and tomorrow (Saturday and Sunday).

There was also a street party on Lidget Street in Lindley yesterday teatime to kick a weekend of events in Lindley.

Today sees the 10th Lindley Carnival at the Fern Lea Recreation ground off West Street from 1pm-4pm while on Sunday at 9am there is a children’s fun run at 9am followed by a 10k run featuring almost 500 runners at 9.30am. Money raised from the weekend will go to Huddersfield Down Syndrome Support Group.

Today will also feature Party in the Park by Hands Off HRI in Greenhead Park from noon to 9pm, Deighton Carnival at The Deighton Centre from 1pm and Brighouse Gala from noon. On Sunday the action switches to Huddersfield with the 90th Ravensknowle Children’s Gala.

The weather looks hit and miss with sunshine and showers today (Saturday) with temperatures no higher than 19˚C (66˚F).

Huddersfield weather forecaster Paul Stevens said: “There will be a few drizzly showers today with a westerly wind and it will feel much fresher – we have lost the heat and it won’t be back until at least July.

The temperatures are down a good 10˚C on what they were last weekend. There will be warm sunny spells, but they won’t be hot. Sunday will see the possibility of cloud pushing up from the south bringing the chance of showers.

With the 90th Ravensknowle Children’s Gala the fun at the Moldgreen park starts at noon tomorrow (Sunday) and goes on all afternoon.

It begins with a grand procession led by gala queen Mabel Smith which leaves the park and then goes around Dalton and Rawthorpe before returning to the park. The parade normally lasts around 45 minutes.

Entertainment includes a fancy dress competition, Magic shows with Magic Mike, a falconry display, John Evans the amazing Strongman, Wrenthorpe All Stars majorettes, action dogs Ridgeside Lurchers and the award-winning Delph Silver Band.

There will also be lots of stalls, sideshows and fairground rides.

There will be a talent show in the park today (Saturday) between 5pm and 7pm and the winners will be performing on the main stage from 4pm tomorrow.