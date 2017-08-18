Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A burglar made an untidy search inside a Dalton house after using a hammer to smash his way inside.

Leeds Crown Court heard Benjamin Craig Matheson broke into the semi-detached house in Albany Road while the occupiers were out on the evening of February 20.

Martin Robertshaw, prosecuting, said Matheson gained access by breaking a double glazed UPVC window with the hammer causing an estimated £800 damage.

Once inside he stole £170 cash from a wallet and a Levi jumper which had not been recovered.

After the burglary Matheson went to his sister’s house in Liversedge from where he was subsequently arrested.

Mr Robertshaw said: “They found he had a number of items which could be described as a burglary kit including a hammer, gloves, mole grips and a screwdriver.”

At that time he denied any involvement in the burglary.

Jonathan Brownson representing Matheson said he regretted becoming involved in the offence. His record showed he was “not a career burglar.”

He had since spent six months on remand in custody away from his family. He had also lost the opportunity of take up a job he had lined up with a firework company.

Matheson, 35 of Turnsteads Crescent, Cleckheaton was jailed for 18 months after he admitted the burglary on the day he was due to stand trial.

Recorder Richard Woolfall said: “You have an appalling record for acquisitive crime including robbery and burglary” and warned him another burglary conviction would bring a three year minimum sentence.

He added: “I accept the quantity of goods taken here were not overly high compared with some offences but that does not minimise the impact on this particular family. Some people never recover from the effect of having somebody inside their home where you should feel safe. It can affect others for many years to come.”