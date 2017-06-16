Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A burglar has been jailed for his part in a smash and grab raid on a plant hire firm in Holmfirth.

Leeds Crown Court heard it was around 3am on May 11 when a Ford Transit van and a 4x4 car pulled up outside Rodgers Plant Hire in Woodhead Road.

Philip Adams, prosecuting, said at least three men were involved and either a rope or chain was attached from one vehicle to the security bars.

The first attempt to pull them free failed but a second attempt succeeded damaging the entrance door in the process.

Two men with their hoods up disguising their faces then burst in and stole boxes containing saws, chainsaws, hedge trimmers and other equipment worth £6,000 before driving off only six minutes later.

Mr Adams said the van was seen on an automatic number plate recognition camera heading towards Sheffield and at 3.50am police came across it in Dykes Hall Road with two men moving boxes from the back.

One ran off when he saw the police, the other – Gary Ledwood – initially claimed to have bought the van contents for £400 from some gipsies.

Ledwood told a probation officer in reality he had been contacted to pick up some items in Holmfirth and suspected it was “dodgy.”

When he arrived in the van he found others on site and felt under pressure and could not pull out.

Andrew Swaby, representing Ledwood, said he was on licence at the time and realised he should “have had the strength of character not to get involved, he acknowledges it was a very poor decision on his part.”

Following his last release he had gone to live with his parents who were elderly and relied on him and he felt he had let them down.

Ledwood, 50, of Dykes Hall Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield, admitted burglary and was jailed for 16 months.

Judge Robin Mairs said: “This was a planned, professional burglary.” The group involved had clearly targeted Rodgers Plant Hire and caused substantial damage when they persisted in their attempts to gain entry.

“Two men, their faces concealed with hoods took a quantity of power tools, I am satisfied they knew what they were looking for and got them quickly, everything was completed in six minutes.”