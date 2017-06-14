Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A burglar has been jailed for four years after a “spree” of offending last November.

Leeds Crown Court heard in one case Peter John Settle was sent packing by a barking dog but in another he got away with valuable items from a bungalow driving off in a visitor’s car.

Austin Newman, prosecuting, told the court Settle was captured on CCTV trying door handles of a semi-detached house in Grange Road, Batley, on the night of November 11.

The occupant only discovered that when he realised the next day that his car had been entered, items inside strewn around and a child’s push chair stolen from the boot.

He reviewed the security footage and saw around 3am a male approach the car having left a lawn mower he had been pushing by the road. After searching the car the man tried the patio doors and the front door before leaving.

A short time later a couple living at another address in the same road were disturbed by their dog barking. The man got up to check and found the front door ajar. He realised someone had been in but frightened off by their pet and looking out saw a male walking away and alerted the police.

Mr Newman said Settle committed a further burglary before he was arrested. In the early hours of November 13 he went into a bungalow in Ennerdale Road, Dewsbury.

The couple who lived there had been celebrating a birthday and had some guests staying. About 5am they realised an intruder had entered the kitchen and stolen among other items a laptop and iPad, a valuable watch, speakers and a purse containing bank cards.

Keys to their guest’s car had also been taken and the burglar had used that Vauxhall Astra to drive away his loot. The vehicle was later found abandoned but nothing else was recovered. By 7.23am Settle had used one of the bank cards to buy goods in a Tesco Express.

Peter Byrne, representing Settle, said he had tried to stay out of trouble after his last release but had relapsed and started taking class A drugs after a relationship broke down. He was now on methadone in prison and wanted to get clean.

Settle, 30, of no fixed address, admitted two burglaries, attempted burglary, theft, taking a vehicle without consent, using the bank card and driving without insurance. Judge Robin Mairs described him as a “prolific offender” after hearing his record included burglary, robbery, theft, and vehicle crime.