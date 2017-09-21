Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A burglar posed as the relative of a pensioner’s neighbour before stealing her purse.

The suspect, described as having neck length, slicked back hair, convinced the woman, in her 80s, to let him in her house before distracting her and stealing her purse.

The incident happened on Hazel Grove, Linthwaite, on Wednesday September 13, at about 2.30pm.

The suspect is described as about 20-years-old wearing a blue-grey vertically striped shirt.

Det Con Chris Eglen, of Huddersfield CID, said: "We are keen to hear from anyone with any information about the incident or anyone who has any information as to the identity of the suspect."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13170044509 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.