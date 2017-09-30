Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This burglar is on his way straight back to prison ... as soon as police catch up with him.

Mark Anthony Priest, 39, could be anywhere in West Yorkshire.

He is particularly known to frequent the Garforth and Castleford areas and often uses a black mountain bike.

He has been previously convicted of burglary offences and is wanted on recall to prison as he has failed to comply with the terms of his licence.

Anyone who knows where he is should contact police on 101 quoting 13170428084.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.