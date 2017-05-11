Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are hunting a burglar who stole jewellery from an elderly woman after sneaking into her home.

An e-fit has been released of the suspect after the victim, in her 80s, had jewellery stolen from her Dalton home.

It happened after the woman spotted a man in her garden who told her he was fetching his ball which had ended up in there.

The raid happened at the woman’s home on busy Wakefield Road between 3.30pm and 6pm on Monday, May 1.

A spokesman for Kirklees CID said: “I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the Dalton area on the afternoon of Bank Holiday Monday to think back to if they saw anything, or anyone acting suspiciously. I would also ask anyone who recognises the person in the e-fit, or who has any other information in relation to this offence, to come forward.”

Enquiries into the burglary are currently ongoing.

Anyone who recognises the e-fit or who has any information on the burglary is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101, quoting reference 13170195574. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.