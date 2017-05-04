Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A burglar helped steal almost £9,000 worth of computer equipment from a room at Huddersfield University.

Leeds Crown Court heard on January 9, Kieran Rayner jumped the counter in one of the bars after catering staff had left. He broke a lock worth £20 on a refrigerator but did not steal anything from inside.

He had licked a piece of tissue and stuck it over the CCTV camera but was still recognised. He was arrested and was then on bail on February 9 when he was given a community order for stealing from cars.

Andrew Horton prosecuting told Leeds Crown Court today (Thursday) only two days later Rayner and two others were seen on CCTV spending time around the university buildings.

The three males, one with a holdall and skate board, then used someone else’s university swipe card to get into a creative arts building.

Rayner tried to use the same card to get into a computer room inside and when that failed he wrenched the door open to gain entry.

All three entered and it was believed they then left via the fire exit with stolen equipment including two computers, keyboards and mice worth a total of £8,750. Mr Horton said CCTV showed the trio leaving the grounds, one of them pulling the holdall on the skateboard.

On March 3 Rayner and another man were disturbed inside the turbocharger research building which should have also required a key pass. They claimed to be students who had lost their cards and left without stealing anything.

The court heard Rayner told a probation officer he committed the offences to pay a debt having borrowed a friend’s bike which had got stolen and a demand was made for him to repay the value of £4,000.

James Gelsthorpe representing Rayner said he was put under pressure to repay the value and handed over the stolen equipment. He was not told how much it was sold for but was told he needed more and that was why he went back again.

Rayner, 21, of Oaklands Drive, Soothill, Batley admitted the three offences and was jailed for 12 months.

Judge Neil Clark said he accepted Rayner had a suffered personal difficulties since childhood but he had a “shocking” record including dishonesty, drug offences and violence and there had to be an immediate prison term.