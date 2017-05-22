Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Batley man has been jailed after he burgled a restaurant only days after being given a suspended sentence.

Leeds Crown Court heard Adam Luke Barnes appeared before the court on March 3 when he received a total of 20 months in prison suspended for offences including dangerous driving and burglary.

On March 19 he took part in a burglary at Cobbles Restaurant and Bistro when a window was broken and £30 in a tip jar and two charity boxes were stolen.

Kate Bissett, representing Barnes, said he realised he had thrown away the chance given to him and was determined to do better in the future. He had broken the window and another man with him had gone inside and taken the items.

She said: “He thought the till was being targeted and was upset to hear it was charity boxes that were taken – he says he would never have taken charity boxes.”

Barnes, 33, of Caledonian Road, Batley, admitted burglary and stealing £80 worth of alcohol from Tesco which pre-dated his previous offences.

Jailing him for a total of 32 months, Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said he had a “dreadful” criminal record including burglaries.

He said: “I told you when I sentenced you in March you would have to serve it if you offended during the suspended sentence and within a matter of days you were committing another burglary.”