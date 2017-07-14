Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three burglars attacked a 21-year-old man after forcing their way into a house in Huddersfield.

Police said the victim was treated in hospital for minor injuries after the incident at 1.37pm yesterday (Friday) in Willwood Avenue, Oakes.

The incident is being treated as an aggravated burglary. Police did not say whether anything had been stolen.

Det Insp Mark Atkinson of Kirklees CID said; “This incident has happened during the day in a busy residential area and I am certain that people will have seen or heard something.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the police. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who was in the area and saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to contact Kirklees District CID via 101 quoting 13170322271.