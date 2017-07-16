Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burglars forced their way into a home in Lockwood early today.

The intruders raided the property on Victoria Road in Lockwood at around 3.15am and threatened the people living there.

They then fled and no-one was hurt. It remains unclear what was stolen.

Detectives are treating the crime as an aggravated burglary.

Det Insp Mark Atkinson from Kirklees CID said; “I believe this to be a targeted incident and would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to think back to if they heard or saw anything suspicious to come forward. Our enquiries are ongoing and people can speak direct to police or Crimestoppers if they have any information.”

Contact Kirklees District CID via 101 quoting 13170324806. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.