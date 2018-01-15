Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thieves broke into a Huddersfield house ... and then threw washing up liquid all over the inside of the kitchen window.

That’s just one of the latest series of crimes across our area including burglaries and thefts from sheds.

EDGERTON

January 6: Burglars entered through a back kitchen window on Vernon Avenue, made an untidy search and then threw washing up liquid all over the inside of the kitchen window. The suspects were disturbed by a neighbour and fled.

FIXBY

January 2: Two tried to force entry to a back conservatory door on Gernhill Avenue in the early hours of the morning.

FARTOWN

January 2 at 5pm: A member of the electricity board went to execute a warrant to turn the power off at a house on Alder Street and discovered the people have bypassed the meter to steal electricity.

SHEEPRIDGE

January 3 at 8.40pm: A kitchen window was smashed on Belle Vue Crescent. Thieves entered and stole house keys left on the work top.

ALMONDBURY

January 1 at 11am: Thieves broke into a garden shed on Almondbury Bank by smashing the wooden roof. Nothing was stolen.

January 2 at teatime: A lock was forced on a garden shed on Foxglove Road by thieves who stole garden power tools.

January 6 at 12am: A garden shed was damaged on Foxglove Road but nothing was stolen.

DALTON

January 5 at 8.45pm: A burglar alarm scared off intruders who had broken into a house on Beech Avenue through a kitchen window.

CROSLAND MOOR

January 2 in the late evening: A garden shed was broken into on Walpole Road and a mountain bike and padlock was stolen.

January 3 at 11pm: Glass was smashed in the rear door of a property on Lightcliffe Road.

NEWSOME

January 5 at 11pm: A rear dining room window was smashed on Lockwood Scar. Thieves made an untidy search of the kitchen and living room before stealing a TV.

BRADLEY

January 6 at 6.30pm: A house on Town Avenue was broken into through a dining room window. Thieves made an untidy search of all rooms and stole TVs, computer equipment, a mobile phone, jewellery and cosmetics. They fled through the back door using the key left in the lock.

KIRKHEATON

January 4 at 4am: Burglars broke in through the back door of a house, stole car keys from a coat and used them to steal a Volkswagen Passat from the drive. The car was later recovered by police.