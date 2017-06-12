Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burglars broke into a house where they stole jewellery and a designer handbag before making off in the owner’s blue Mini.

The house in Hopton Lane in Mirfield was targeted by thieves last week after they broke in by smashing a window and searched rooms.

Rings belonging to the owner were stolen, alongside a light pink Mulberry handbag. The rings included a gold ring in the shape of a flower, a half eternity ring with emeralds and diamonds, a ring with a light pink stone and a second half eternity ring with dark rubies.

The blue Mini with a black roof and two stripes down the front was also taken in the burglary, which happened between June 3 and 9 last week.

The Mini had a personalised number plate starting with a ‘H’.

Police are appealing for anyone who has information on the burglary, is offered any of the items taken, or who may have seen suspicious activity in the area during last week.

Anyone with information should contact Kirklees CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13170261329.