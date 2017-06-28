Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Heartless burglars raided a Huddersfield home stealing thousands of pounds’ worth of sentimental jewellery.

The callous thieves sneaked into the home on Centuria Way in Salendine Nook through a window before searching it while the residents were away between June 9 and 15.

A number of distinctive and precious items were taken, including a pearl and coral necklace, an aquamarine necklace, aquamarine earrings and items of ‘Filigree’ patterned jewellery. Police said engagement rings were also taken.

PC James Atherton of Kirklees CID, said: “This incident has been devastating for the victim, as not only have the suspects intruded on their home, but taken a significant amount of jewellery including wedding and engagement rings. They are not only of significant financial value, but highly sentimental.

“We are continuing our investigation into this burglary and hope to reunite these items with their rightful owner.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area or has been offered any items which match the above description to contact the police.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Atherton at Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13170273197.