Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Homeowners returned to find their house had been broken into and looted of their most valuable possessions.

Burglars struck at the house on Dorchester Road, Fixby, while the occupants were away last week.

The thieves gained access to the house and searched the entire property before finding and stealing a heavy safe which contained a “large amount of high value jewellery and coins.”

Police say the thieves could have struck anytime between midday on Wednesday and 3pm on Sunday and are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Pc Bonnie Bore in Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13170430257 or alternatively information can be passed to the independent crimefighting charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.