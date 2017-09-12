Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two burglars, who tried to smash their way into a Huddersfield electrical appliance store using a sledgehammer, have both been given suspended jail sentences.

Leeds Crown Court heard police were alerted about the potential break-in at the Currys store on the Great Northern Retail Park in Leeds Road on the night of April 6 because of the noise made by Richard Andrew and Stuart Walton.

Peter Byrne, prosecuting, told the court: “They were not being very discreet using a sledgehammer to smash a hole in the side wall.”

Two officers attended and saw the pair running off towards the Travelodge Hotel where they were found to have a room booked using the surname of Andrew’s girlfriend. Both men were sweating and claimed to have been in the pub and for a jog.

When their room was checked there was no luggage or toiletries but there were two mobile phone chargers.

The sledgehammer was found near the store and in some bushes opposite a rucksack was discovered containing pliers which had Walton’s DNA on them.

Mr Byrne said the damage was considerable with the raiders having just got through to the metal racks containing electrical items inside but not managing to steal anything.

In February Walton and another man had broken into The Souk clothes shop in Haworth using a heavy metal grate to smash the front door open but left empty-handed after the alarm sounded. He left a carrier bag behind with his DNA on the handles.

George Hazel-Owram, representing Walton, said his record was poor but he had been out of trouble for nearly five years and had only returned to offending when he found himself in financial difficulties after losing work because employers were made aware of his record by police. He had shown remorse and a wish to stay out of trouble.

Soheil Khan, for Andrew, said they had been in Huddersfield looking for employment. “He can’t offer any explanation why he did what he did, he says it was foolish and stupid.”

Walton, 36, of Leylands Lane, Keighley, admitted burglary and attempted burglary and was sentenced to two years in prison suspended for two years with a 12 month electronic curfew from 9pm to 6am, 15 rehabilitation activity days and 120 hours unpaid work.

Andrew, 33, of Wakefield Avenue, Bradford, admitted attempted burglary and was sentenced to 11 months in prison suspended for two years, a nine month curfew from 9pm to 5am and 120 hours unpaid work.