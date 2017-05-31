Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for information following a burglary.

Thieves escaped with their haul from flats on Bradford Road in Dewsbury sometime between 11am on May 22 and 6.35am on May 26.

Several items were taken from a storeroom in the car park of the property, including power tools and a suitcase identical to the one pictured.

The haul included a Ryobi Drill, Ryobi saw and Ryobi Impact Driver. Two men’s suits and several men’s shirts, which were in the suitcase, have also been taken.

Anyone with information should contact Kirklees CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13170238090.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.