Businessman David Cooper wants his bike back – and he’s offered a reward of £1,000 for its safe return.

David, 51, says opportunist thieves stole the hi-spec German-made Haibike AllMtn RX last month after using wire cutters to break into the garage of his home in Honley.

But he’s convinced that they don’t know what they’ve got, or that the electrically-powered bike, worth almost £5,000, is useless without an electronic touch pad, which was in the house at the time and remains in his possession.

David, who formerly ran Cooper’s Coffee and now owns Bertie’s Banqueting Rooms in Elland, is a keen mountain biker. He bought the limited edition lime green and black bike in 2016 and says it is very rare.

“I had to wait 10 months to get delivery of it. Now they’re no longer available; you can’t get them anywhere.

“The burglars prised open the gates at my house, avoided the CCTV and used cable cutters to get to the bike. They even muted its alarm. They went to a lot of trouble.

“But it will be very hard to dispose of. I’ll pay £1,000 if it’s returned undamaged.”

David can be contacted on 07802 384799.