A burst water main has closed a key road between Emley and Flockton.

Yorkshire Water was called to Clough Road, the main route between the two villages, on Tuesday.

It is thought a serious repair is underway near to the caravan site.

Kirkburton Parish Council’s Clr Jimmy Paxton said the incident was causing huge inconvenience to bus passengers and motorists alike.

And he said it was an “absolute disgrace” that no one had updated residents on what was going on and how long it would take.

“We can’t get a truthful answer on when it’s going to open,” he said.

“Surely if they are going to block it off for a long time they should let people know?”

Clr Paxton said the Yorkshire Tiger bus number 232 was having to do a huge detour to get between the villages, that was making people half-an-hour late.

Yorkshire Water spokesman James Ogden said: “We apologise to customers affected by the closure of Clough Road between Flockton and Emley because of a burst water pipe.

“Our technicians and a repair team from our contractor, Morrison Utility Services, have fixed the pipe as quickly as possible.

“The road will be reopened this afternoon (Friday June 9).

“We’d like to thank customers in the area for their patience whilst we’ve carried out this urgent repair. “