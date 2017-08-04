Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A burst water main could leave the main route into Cleckheaton closed for a week.

And Yorkshire Water has revealed that significant damage has occurred to a sewer beneath Bradford Road, meaning it will be closed throughout next week.

The busy A-road was shut on Thursday morning after a major supply pipe ruptured, flooding the road and some shops.

The scale and location of the damage forced the closure of the whole road – the main route to the M62. Diversions are in place.

Meanwhile a separate burst, close to the M606 roundabout, caused a further headache for Yorkshire Water staff.

Tom Underwood at Yorkshire Water said: “Our investigations have revealed that the burst has also caused extensive damage to a 15m stretch of sewer on Bradford Road which will require major excavations and repair work to fix by our specialist civil engineering partners.

“As a result of this, we estimate that unfortunately the road will remain closed throughout next week to enable us to carry out this repair work, as well as the damage to the water main.

“The diversion route we have agreed with Highways will remain in place throughout this time period to safely manage traffic flow.

“We’d like to apologise for the inconvenience this will cause to motorists and we will endeavour to keep local residents and businesses updated on the progress of the repair as well.

“Pumps are remaining in place to move the surface water off Wesley Street and help prevent any flooding.”