Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bus has been attacked in Salendine Nook tonight - the second such incident in a matter of weeks.

The incident happened near to Huddersfield New College on New Hey Road at around 6.30pm.

Police were called by the driver of the bus after a window was smashed.

A police spokesman said the incident was being treated as criminal damage.

At this stage it does not appear that anyone has been injured. It is not known what caused the window to smash.

The police spokesman added: “It has been reported as an attack on a bus, an incident of criminal damage. A window has been smashed.”

The incident has affected some bus services.

In a tweet, Metro Travel News said: “@FirstWestYorks Due to incident in the New College area, the 370 and 371 will be diverting via Crosland Road (Merrie England) - both directions for the remainder of this evening.”

Last month a teenager on a bus passing the former Spotted Cow pub had a narrow escape when a pellet smashed the First bus window.

The pellet just missed Thomas Willshaw’s head in an incident which took place at around 4.40pm on a Thursday.