One of Huddersfield’s best-known bus drivers is hanging up his keys for the last time after three decades’ service.

Stuart Brentnall started as a driver on 18 February 1985 for Yorkshire Traction, Stagecoach, Centerbus and Yorkshire Tiger Bus Company.

He said: “I have enjoyed working with the public and met some wonderful people along the way. I have also enjoyed working with my colleagues at Yorkshire Tiger and made some good friends. The management have always been supportive and helpful during my 32 years’ service.”

But he’s not the only well-known bus driver to hang up his keys for the last time recently after three decades’ service. Last month the Examiner reported that Inderpal Randhawa, famed also for his multi-cultural work, was retiring from First Bus after 30 years service as a driver.