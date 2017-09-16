The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bus driver was verbally abused by Huddersfield Town fans and taxi drivers after he became stuck in parking madness in Rawthorpe.

Huddersfield Town fans have been causing chaos on the residential roads above the stadium as they battle to park up before home games.

It is thought sell-out crowds now the club is in the Premier League is the crux of the problem.

The Examiner went up to one of the worst pinch points, the bend at the junction of Bradley Mills Road and Rawthorpe Lane, to witness the problems ahead of today’s 3pm kick off against Leicester City.

Within minutes we stumbled upon a row between motorists.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

The driver of the 370 bus, who had patiently waited for his turn to go through the narrow gauntlet of cars, became stuck when a taxi came round the bend from the Dalton side and found the bus coming through.

The frustrated bus driver turned off his engine and refused to move.

He told the Examiner he was not allowed to reverse with passengers on board anyway.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

A stalemate lasting several minutes began as fans late for the game began to beep their horns.

Drivers in cars eventually reversed back only for the bus to get stuck again at the junction of Holays.

This time an angry taxi passenger jumped out of a car and began to swear and remonstrate with the bus driver.

Another leaned out of his window and gave the driver a mouthful of foul abuse.

The unsavoury incident was witnessed by local resident, Jennifer Tinham, who said the problem of drivers going head-to-head had got worse this season.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Mrs Tinham said: “This happens regularly, they start parking up at about 12 o’clock on both sides of the road and so you can’t get through.”

She added: “We just have to plan our lives round the football.

“We’ve been trying to get permit parking round here but we’re not getting anywhere.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

“I don’t know who’s fault this is but Clr McBride said if we got it, the problem would just move somewhere else.

“There’s just not enough parking down by the stadium for them.”

Two of the worst gauntlets are Holays and Cross Fields, where motorists have parked on both sides leaving no gaps for those who find themselves half-way down with no where to go.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

An ambulance or fire engine would not be able to navigate either in an emergency.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said the police should be out in force issuing tickets.

The Examiner did witness one police officer patrolling on a mountain bike but he was nowhere to be seen at the peak of the traffic problems on Bradley Mills Road.

Kirklees Council has already told the Examiner there is no chance of a permit parking zone as the problem is limited to home matches.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Kirklees Stadium Development Limited (KSDL), who run the John Smith’s Stadium, recently announced plans for a new car park at Gas Works Street.

If given the planning green light it should open before the end of the season.

KSDL boss, Gareth Davies, has vowed to double parking capacity around the ground by the time the HD One development launches in 2020.