A single decker bus crashed into railings outside Huddersfield Bus Station on Saturday.

The 324 from Meltham appeared to have misjudged the left turn into the bus station from Westgate and hit the railings head-on – close to a pelican crossing used by pedestrians walking down Trinity Street.

The aftermath of the dramatic incident was captured by an Examiner reader.

A man in the bus station said he saw a girl in tears running into the bus station and looked out to see the bus embedded in the railings.

The bus, believed to be operated by K Line, demolished a direction sign and buckled the railings. The bus windscreen was also shattered. The incident happened between 4.15pm and 4.45pm.

The 324 service operates between Huddersfield and Meltham via Lockwood, Netherton and Thick Hollins.

It is not known whether anyone was hurt.