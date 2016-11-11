Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A one-day strike by bus drivers will go ahead on Monday.

Three hours of talks between Arriva and union officials with Unite today (Friday) failed to find a resolution to a deadlock over pay and driving hours.

The stoppage, involving more than 800 drivers, will begin at 3am on Monday and run until 2.59am on Tuesday.

The limited services that will run are expected to be driven by non-union staff drafted in from Arriva depots in Newcastle, Liverpool and Leicester. Yorkshire Tiger services are unaffected.

Arriva and Unite have been locked in protracted negotiations over a pay rise and a reduction in driving hours for almost a year. A seven-day period of industrial action set to begin on October 7 was averted at the last minute when Unite members were balloted on a pay deal.

Last night Arriva’s regional managing director Nigel Featham apologised to customers for the disruption saying members of Unite’s Trade Union committee declined to negotiate in favour of a 24-hour stoppage.

But officials with Unite said no formal offer was put on the table to be presented to members.

