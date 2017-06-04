The video will start in 8 Cancel

Coach firm boss John Whitehead couldn’t believe it when he got hit with a fine for driving through Huddersfield’s controversial bus gates – in a bus.

That £60 fine was revoked and John, 67, thought that was that.

But now he has been slapped with a second fine notice – for the SAME bus.

“You couldn’t make it up,” said John, who runs Hebden Bridge-based Pioneer Travel.

“I’ve got to go through all this again when I’ve got better things to do. Kirklees are absolutely hopeless.”

Last November the Examiner told how John received a fine notice through the post after falling foul of the bus gates cameras near St George’s Square.

He was at the wheel of his minibus and providing a rail replacement service from Huddersfield Railway Station.

On May 27 he was caught on camera again, ironically after coming out of Huddersfield Bus Station.

“In other places that have this system they take a note of the registration number so it doesn’t happen again,” said John.

“I got the first fine cancelled and they have told me to appeal this one as well but I have more to do with my time.

“I have no faith Kirklees will sort this out. It’s just ridiculous.”