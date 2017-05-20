Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Timetable changes will affect local bus services this weekend.

In North Kirklees service 282 has been withdrawn and services 213 and ML2 have been amended. A new service 280, between Dewsbury Queensway Arcade and Thornhill Edge, replaces services 281, 282 and 283. The 281 will run between Fieldhead and Dewsbury only.

Service 219 between Heckmondwike, Birstall and Leeds will be withdrawn and replaced by new service X29 and an additional journey on service 229.

A revised timetable will be introduced for services 225 and X25 between Brighouse, Clifton, Cleckheaton and Leeds with two new X25 trips from Leeds.

For further information go to www.wymetro.com/changes. Some local train services are also affected this weekend. For details go to www.wymetro.com.

Updates have also taken place on the yournextbus service.