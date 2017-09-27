Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Buses in Dewsbury have been brought to a standstill after two young women were spotted on the roof of the bus station.

A picture of the two youngsters sitting on the roof was posted on a popular Dewsbury Facebook group this evening.

Eyewitnesses said the duo were spotted running around on the roof of the Aldams Road bus station.

An Examiner source said police arrived and attempted to talk the pair down.

They initially resisted officers' requests to climb down but eventually gave up at about 6.45pm.

All buses in and out of the station were halted during the incident, which is thought to have lasted more than 30 minutes.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed the incident to the Examiner at 7pm but said it could not comment on an ongoing situation.

Arriva Yorkshire buses has been asked for comment.