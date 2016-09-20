Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

ABS UK Ltd scores a hat-trick

Print management specialist ABS UK Ltd has secured contracts with three sporting organisations in Huddersfield

Ben Tighe (left), managed print specialist at ABS UK Ltd, and Stuart Leach, general manager at Huddersfield Rugby Union FC

A family-run print management firm has scored a hat-trick of contracts with local sporting organisations across Huddersfield.

Huddersfield Rugby Union Football Club, Huddersfield Community Trust and Huddersfield Town FC have all signed on to work with ABS UK Ltd.

Elland-based ABS UK Ltd, which was formed in 1989, provides document production and print and document management to customers across the north of England.

The firm recently secured a 40% annual saving for Huddersfield RUFC by carrying out a free print consultancy.

ABS was also hired by Huddersfield Community Trust to assess its printing systems. By installing a more cost-effective, efficient and environmentally-friendly device, the trust received an annual saving of 33% – helping the charity provide more community sports and educational activities on behalf of Huddersfield Town.

The deal with Town will see ABS join forces with DEVELOP to provide the club’s printing equipment. In addition to this, ABS will provide all maintenance, technical support and consumable deliveries to manage the club’s office printing.

ABS UK sales director Brett Abson said: “Since we relocated the business to Elland from Bradford last year, the business has gone from strength-to-strength. The move was part of our focus to become more engaged in our local business community and it seems to have paid off.

“We are excited about the opportunities each of these new partnerships will bring and are proud to be supporting local organisations.”

Previous Articles

Huddersfield RUFC start season with away win at derby rivals Sandal

Success is perfect kick-off to National III North campaign

Related Tags

Teams
Huddersfield RUFC
Places
Elland

Recommended in Business

Most Read in News

  1. Kirklees Council
    Grieving widower told by Kirklees Council: 'Your wife left you' when she'd actually died
  2. Lindley Moor
    Enforced clean up suits eccentric Jake Mangel-Wurzel down to the ground
  3. Kirklees
    Sick thugs slash horses in field in Shepley
  4. Kirklees Council
    Huddersfield's HD One ski slope is a step closer as Kirklees Council set to agree £4m loan
  5. Dewsbury
    Woman threatened by man in Dewsbury after he blocked her path

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent