Ace Group Engineering Ltd marks 20 years

Staff and management at Ace Group Engineering Ltd have celebrated 20 years of the business

Andrew Power (left), Northern European regional manager at Gardner Denver, with Mark Peacock, managing director of Ace Group Engineering Ltd, and Vanda Jones, executive director of the British Compressed Air Society

An engineering firm based in Huddersfield celebrated its 20th anniversary with an open day to launch its new group brand.

Ace Group Engineering Ltd began in 1966 as a sales and service business called Advanced Compressor Engineering Ltd, employing five staff and supplying, installing and maintaining air compressors and ancillary equipment to businesses across the region and nationwide.

Since then, the company, based at Bradley Junction Industrial Estate, has become a major distributor of Gardner Denver vacuum and pressure products in the UK. It has expanded to employ 60 staff and boasts turnover totalling £11m.

The company, which supplies customers including blue chip drinks firmS, engineering companies and furniture businesses, also has a comprehensive parts and service centre in Radcliffe, Manchester.

Mark Peacock, managing director of the ACE Group, said:, “2016 is an important milestone for the company. Not only have we been providing quality, local support to compressed air, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment customers in the area and around the country for 20 years, we have also grown significantly, with the appointment of four new directors and this month, the accumulation of all our companies in to one comprehensive group.

“The company now has two distinct divisions to better serve the needs of our customers. This includes our compressed air division, which is formed with the joining of the Advanced Compressor Engineering and Airvane customer base, and our air conditioning and refrigeration division operated by our Cool &amp; Heat business.”

Staff were joined by representatives from the UK trade body, the British Compressed Air Society, of which the ACE Group is a member, and compressor and pump manufacturer Gardner Denver.

Long-serving employee Caroline Howorth, who has worked for the business for 14 years and heads the parts department, said: “It has been great to see the company grow from strength to strength over the years – giving me a role which is challenging at times but also exciting as I thrive on being very busy and achieving new goals.”

