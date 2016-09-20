Login Register
Adare SEC makes six-figure investment

Clayton West-based Adare SEC has invested in new machinery at its Redditch site

Adare SEC managing director Barry Crich

A Huddersfield-based secure and essential communications provider has announced a major investment in new equipment.

Adare SEC, based at Clayton West, has invested a six-figure sum in state-of-the-art high-tech machinery at its site in Redditch, Worcestershire, to strengthen existing operations and expand its capabilities.

The new kit includes a foiling and numbering machine for printing documents such as event tickets or exam certificates; a machine for the production of individual plastic cards such as gift, loyalty or membership cards; and a new booklet-making machine.

Adare SEC managing director Barry Crich said: “Adare SEC’s latest investments mark another important step as we continue to establish ourselves at the forefront of the secure and essential communications market and grow our presence within our core sectors.”

It follows parent Adare Group’s acquisition of competitor companies Banner Manner Communication and Polestar Applied Solutions and a major £3.3m deal with Ricoh to upgrade its printing systems at Clayton West.

