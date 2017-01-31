Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An award-winning valve manufacturer has completed a job-creating move to new purpose-built headquarters.

Brighouse-based Alco Valves Group began work on the 8.5-acre Gooder Lane site last summer with Huddersfield-based Radcliffe Construction as main contractor.

Seven months later, the new facility is fully operational – bringing together a machine shop previously based in Denton, Manchester, as well as production and the management team which were previously based in three different locations, including Birds Royd Lane in Brighouse.

The new development includes a front office with seating for up to 80 people, a machine shop operating round the clock with state-of the-art production machinery and a spacious shop floor with fully functional test bays, work stations and other staff amenities.

During the development of the new facility Alco has also recruited an extra 30 people, including apprentices, skilled machinists, engineers and valve builders, to bring the total workforce to 126 and enable the firm to operate round the clock.

James Stangroom, company support director, said: “This new headquarters marks an important chapter in the history of the company.

“It has given us the start we needed and it has motivated us towards making 2017 a rewarding year for the company.”

Sam Crossley, managing director of Alco Valves Group, commented on the “brilliant work” delivered by the firm’s contractors, and added: “2017 is off to a great start. Alco Valves Group is starting the New Year in the new building.

“It is fantastic to finally have the whole of the UK operations under one roof and to drive forward with our ambitious growth plans.”

Alco is working to establish a base of operations in Australia this year and has announced it will take part in two major international valves exhibitions following its success at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition last November.

The company, which currently has centres in Houston, USA, Singapore and Dubai, was a family-owned business for 40 years before becoming part of US-based Graco Inc.

Alco, which has been based in Brighouse since 1977, won the Queen’s Award for International Trade in 2014 in recognition of its outstanding export performance.

The company makes products and accessories for the oil, gas and energy sectors in markets including North America, the Middle East, South East Asia and the Far East.

Graco Inc was named among winner of the award for Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production 2016 by Fortune Magazine.