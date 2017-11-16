Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Elland-based animation studio specialising in 3D visualisation and augmented reality for construction and interior design projects has won an international design award for its work with a major UK hotel chain.

Virtual Resolution, which has one of the UK’s largest specialist in-house teams of 3D creative artists , won the CGI & Visualisation Award at the Society of British and International Design (SBID) awards in London for its work to support the redevelopment of the DeVere Tortworth Court Hotel.

Tortworth Court dates back to the 11th century. Virtual Resolution worked alongside DeVere’s design and development teams to visualise the proposals for the project.

The winning visuals have been used to inform guests of the redevelopment and to assist the design team and management in specifying fittings and fixtures that will enhance the building.

Virtual Resolution managing director Tim Power said: “As a business we are extremely fortunate to partner with clients that give us the opportunity to work on some fantastic developments across the UK and more recently the world.

“With this particular scheme, the design team at DeVere Hotels had a great vision we were just happy to play our part in creating a series of great images which have now been turned into reality.”

Judges included global design professionals from Aston Martin, Google, Boeing and the National History Museum. Entries were received from countries including Latvia, Taiwan, the Maldives, Armenia, Rwanda, Sweden, Mexico and UAE.

Mr Power said: “To have won such a high profile design industry award for one of our key specialisms, CGI and visualization, is a significant milestone for our company and a tremendous achievement for the whole team.

“Over the past few years we have invested heavily to strengthen our in-house expertise and we have introduced some of the latest cutting edge technology to the studio, broadening our capability and reputation for excellence.

“An accolade like this with a strong design focus puts us right up there as one of the best creative teams in the world.”