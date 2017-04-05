Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major bank has axed another branch in Kirklees.

Lloyds Bank has shut its branch at Albion Street, Cleckheaton, following a “careful” review of branches in the area.

It follows the bank announcing in January the closure of its branch at Milnsbridge .

Cleckheaton customers have been advised to use Lloyds branches at Brighouse, Batley or Dewsbury or carry out their day-to-day banking at Cleckheaton post office.

Lloyds said: “We have made the difficult decision to close this branch because of the changing way customers choose to bank with us, which has resulted in customers using it less often.”

It said that only 61 customers used the Cleckheaton branch on a weekly basis with just 12% of personal customers and 17% of business customers only using the branch. It said 68% of personal customers were using branch, online or telephone banking.

It said: “While our branches still play a vital role in meeting our customers’ needs, particularly those with more complex requirements or who prefer to meet face-to-face, we must continually review our network to make sure we have branches in locations where customers want and use them the most.”

Earlier this week, Barclays announced plans to close its branches in Elland and Batley while TSB is to axe its branch at Ramsden Street , Huddersfield.