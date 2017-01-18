Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After 30 years running the family firm, engraver John Ingleby has achieved his greatest wish – to find a like-minded family to continue with the business after his retirement.

Brothers David and Shaun Fox have bought Almondbury-based Ballcraft (Engravers) Ltd – after reading in Examiner sister publication Kirklees Business News last year how John hoped to retire in 2017 in the knowledge that he and wife Lesley were leaving the business in safe hands.

The Thorpe Lane company is well-known for engraving trophies, cups, salvers and medals for all manner of sports clubs, school sports days, corporate events and the annual Mrs Sunderland Competition.

Shaun, 49, said: “David and I read the article and emailed John the very next day to say we were interested.

“We’re both involved in community sport and have used Ballcraft in the past, so we knew about its reputation for quality and service.

“We are looking to continue running it as a reputable business and build on the success John has achieved.

We will be looking to move it forward in the years to come, but it has been a fantastic business and we don’t need to fix something that isn’t broken.”

David, 42, who has played bowls for Yorkshire, has quit his job as a distribution manager to run Ballcraft alongside Shaun, a former PE teacher, who will also continue with his existing community sports business Legacy Sport., which aims to promote healthy active lifestyles.

David said John had been imparting his knowledge to the new owners, adding: “For the last couple of weeks, John has been bringing me up to speed. I’m up for the challenge and we will give it a go.”

Like John and Lesley, the brothers live in Kirkheaton and already knew John through his links with Kirkheaton Conservative Club and Kirkheaton Rovers.

John, a qualified engineer who worked for valvemaker Hopkinsons before setting up Ballcraft, is a prominent figure in Huddersfield snooker circles, having played, coached and refereed the sport.

He also designed a snooker ballmarker now widely used by snooker referees.

A batch of 500 Ballcraft ball markers is all set for dispatch to a customer in Germany.

Looking to the future, Lesley said: “We have one or two holidays planned and I will be able to have a little bit more spare time at home.”

John will also devote more time to his keen interest in holistic healing and well being – an interest sparked many years ago when he was coaching and began investigating the subject of sports psychology.

John said: “I will be around for a bit to help Shaun and David if needed. I’m not really retiring. I’m just taking a change in direction.”