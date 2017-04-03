Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Banking giant Barclays is to close its branches in Elland and Batley as part of a cull of sites across the UK.

The branch in Commercial Street, Batley , will close on Friday, June 23, while the branch in Southgate, Elland, will shut its doors on Friday, July 7.

Barclays said the “difficult” decision was in response to more customers banking online, by phone and on mobile devices.

Customers using the Batley branch have received letters explaining the decision and saying they can bank at Barclays in Dewsbury or conduct everyday transactions at the Post Office in Commercial Street, Batley.

A similar letter to customers in Elland says they can continue to use the branch in Halifax or the Post Office in Southgate, Elland.

A spokesman said the way customers undertook their banking was changing as people increasingly used online, telephone and mobile devices. Customer usage at Batley and Elland had continued to decline with half of them now regularly using alternative branches.

He said: “We do not take the decision to close any branch lightly and we are committed to adhering to the UK Government protocol on branch closures. All of our customers will receive a letter, posters will be displayed in branch and colleagues will be on hand to assist customers with any concerns they may have.”

He added: “We urge any customer who is concerned about how to undertake their banking once the branch closes to contact us so that we can discuss alternative banking options We will look to host ‘teach and teach’ sessions individually or in a group for any customer wishing to explore digital banking.”

The protocol says a bank must carry out a full assessment of the impact of the closure or a significant cut in opening hours on the community after consulting with affected customers and organisations such as local councils and residents’ groups.

Banks and building societies have axed hundreds of branches in recent years – citing as the reason the move by customers towards banking online and by phone.

Earlier this year, the Yorkshire Building Society announced the closure of its branches in Waterloo and Mirfield as part of a plan to axe 48 branches, The Holmfirth branch of HSBC closed in January – one of 62 to be axed by the bank this year. HSBC closed its Almondbury branch in 2013 and Denby Dale branch the following year.