Womenswear retailer Bonmarche posted a drop in takings said shoppers went hunting for clearance sale bargains at BHS.

Grange Moor-based Bonmarche said like-for-like sales at its stores – including one at New Street in Huddersfield – fell by 8.6% in the 26 weeks to September 24 with a resulting 4% fall in revenues to £93.1m.

Bonmarche said a closing down sale at collapsed retailer BHS affected its performance, particularly in April and May. Cool summer weather and a warm September meant demand for seasonal clothing was thrown off kilter. However, the firm said it was able to clear much of its remaining summer stock, albeit at discounted prices.

Bonmarche chief executive Helen Connolly said: “Work has already begun to modernise and simplify our operations and improve basic disciplines – key foundations for the more strategic priorities of developing the customer proposition.”

She said she had been encouraged by the enthusiasm and commitment of the Bonmarche team and remained confident that the business would resume growth.

Profit in the period dropped from £5.4m to £2m with online sales down by 1.1%. During the half-year Bonmarche opened 12 new stores or concessions and relocated three.