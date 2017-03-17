Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The massive growth of Smart energy meters means 25 jobs will be created in Elland.

Huge demand for smart meters in the home has prompted energy broker Orchard Energy to start recruiting smart metering planners to join the team in the contact centre at its Park Road head office.

Their job will be to schedule appointments for engineers to call at customers’ properties to install smart meters.

The demand for smart meters has risen in response to the government’s commitment to fit 53 million digital gas and electricity meters in 30 million homes and business premises by 2020 across England, Scotland and Wales.

Smart meter users, which includes domestic consumers and small businesses, only pay for the gas and electricity that they use, putting an end to estimated bills. They can monitor their gas and electricity more closely and have a better understanding of their bills and what it’s costing them.

It is argued that the data collected on smart meters will enable energy suppliers to create more competitive tariffs with cheaper prices for off peak. And because the usage data is so easily accessible, smart meters should make switching energy suppliers much quicker and easier.

Orchard Energy’s contact centre opened in July last year and since then has created almost 60 jobs in the local community. The company has plans to expand the team even further as smart meter demand continues to increase.

Operations director Colette Costello said: “Our contact centre in Elland was initially launched to accommodate the growing interest in smart meters at home. The new recruits will be vital to our business to respond to the increasing demand for smart meters and we are looking forward to welcoming them to our team.

“We are proud to be an employer of choice for people in Calderdale and Kirklees and can offer flexible working hours and shift patterns to suit the needs of a range of people from students to stay at home parents.”

The call centre is open from 8am until 8pm on weekdays and from 8.30am to 6pm on Saturdays.

Orchard Energy, part of the Lakehouse Group, has its headquarters in Elland and offices in Glasgow, Cardiff, Newcastle and Bristol.

As well as the contact centre operation, it specialises in energy purchasing, energy and water management for business across the UK, invoice validation, revenue recovery from inaccurate historic billing, key account management, changes of tenancy, terminations and contract transfers, cost savings compliance and connection as well as water drainage, such as leak detection.

To apply, email Lisa Kingswell on: lisa.kingswell@orchardenergy.co.uk or call 0844 581 0844.