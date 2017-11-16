The video will start in 8 Cancel

A firm supplying specialist trucks has expanded its operations with a move to bigger premises.

Mac’s Trucks has bolstered its position as a UK leader in its field with the move from its premises at New Hey Road, Outlane, to a purpose-designed building at Lindley Moor.

The move – which was three years in the planning and execution – has enabled the company to expand the number of work bays from six to 15 and provides bespoke facilities including modern offices, a staff canteen, paintshop, overhead cranage, vehicle wash area and extensive parking. The team includes administration staff, electrical and mechanical engineers, parts and paint shop operatives.

The operations cover 4.2 acres of the 7.2-acre site near the junction of Lindley Moor Road and Crosland Road.

The company, founded in 1973 and led by Alexander McDade and his sons Adrian and Martin, was based at Outlane for about 35 years.

It started out dealing with removal vehicles.

The company launched its commercial vehicle rental business two years ago to run alongside truck sales.

In addition, the company has increasingly focused on building specialist vehicles to customers’ requirements on existing truck chassis – principally for the construction industry. They includes cranes and plant, tipper trucks, skip lorries and trailers worth up to £300,000.

Said Alex: “We have grown over the years and demand for our products is getting bigger.

“We used to out-source 60% of our work, now with the new site, we have been able to bring it in-house to improve the quality and speed of production.

“A vehicle can take three months to complete – we hope to get that down to eight weeks.”

Adrian said after-sales service was also a key priority. “We are always there for the customer if there are any warranty issues or to do repairs.”

Among its achievements, Mac’s Trucks was the first company in the UK to achieve the gold standard for crane fitting from crane manufacturer Fassi UK.

It has put its workshop personnel through courses to demonstrate their skills. “We are constantly investing in our staff,” said Adrian.

“There is a skills shortage in the industry, but we have some long-standing staff who are good at their jobs.”

Said Alex: “We are the only company in Yorkshire where you come in with a chassis and go out with a finished vehicle.”

The new unit is part of developer Stirling Scotfield’s £15m Summit 24 Business Park scheme. Industrial springs supplier Lesjöfors has also transferred its operations to the location from Elland.