Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Online retailer Buy It Direct has credited investment in systems and staff for a 44% rise in profits in 2016.

The Deighton -based business, which counts AppliancesDirect.co.uk among is websites and manages Debenhams’ white label electrical site DebenhamsPlus.com, increased pre-tax profits to £2.6m from £1,8m in 2015 as revenues rose to £120.7m from £104.1m.

Managing director Nick Glynne said: “In 2016, we made significant investments in key staff and systems to help drive our customer and product offering. This year is going to be even better.

“We are already on track to smash last year’s profits and once we have our new warehouse online in our next financial year, we expect another burst of growth.”

Mr Glynne said the firm had not yet experienced any fallout from the Brexit vote, but was cautious about the year ahead, adding: “Despite market uncertainties, especially following the drop in sterling, we are fully committed to our five-year strategy and will continue to make significant investment to help achieve our goal in becoming one of the UK’s most profitable online retailers of electricals and flat-pack furniture.”

Buy It Direct, based at Trident Business Park, runs websites specialising in laptops, TVs, kitchen appliances and flat pack furniture.