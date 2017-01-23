Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Calderdale Credit Union has been awarded a £100,000 grant by Lloyds Banking Group to enable it to better support the Kirklees community.

The Union offers safe savings accounts and affordable loans to anyone who lives or works in either Calderdale or Kirklees.

The money will allow the credit union to provide a better service to their members and increase their outreach activities.

Simone Armitage, general manager from Calderdale Credit Union, said: “The timing of this grant couldn’t be better as we are currently looking for a premises in the Kirklees area from which to operate from. As the Christmas period is now over, it will help us to offer more financial services to the local community.

“If anyone in our local community finds themselves in a position whereby they require our help they can get in touch with us on 01422 386060, or by visiting our website www.caldercreditunion.co.uk .”

The Union is among 21 credit unions across the country that are benefitting from £1m in grants from Lloyds Banking Group, delivered through the Credit Union Foundation. Lloyds has committed to provide £1m each year for four years and the award is the third wave of funding to be released.

The investment should enable the credit union sector to lend an additional £20m to their customers.