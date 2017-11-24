Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Michael Smith is managing director of Pivot, a fast-growing educational and social care consultancy and

Independent school based in Cleckheaton .

What’s your business motto?

Putting children at the centre of everything we do.

How do you make contacts which are useful for business?

It’s a mixture of old school networking, as well as staying ahead of the game, speaking to staff and looking at OFSTED reports. It’s all about communication, building relationships and talking to people.

What makes your business different?

We focus on outcomes for children by supporting local authorities, schools, headteachers, parents, social workers and health authorities. We bring together the public and private sectors with social care and education, and empower people to fix their own problems rather than us doing it for them. We’re not particularly profit driven, we’re more outcomes driven.

What do you always have with you?

Mobile phone, pen and business card.

Do you dress-up or dress-down for business?

Dress up every time. I always wear a suit.

Which person has inspired you most in your business life and in what way?

My grandfather, who died when I was quite young, owned his own office furniture business and I used to watch him work and observed how he interacted with people and that inspired me. All the people who have inspired me have come from very corporate backgrounds, like Richard Branson and seeing how he develops relationships and understands people. Locally, there’s Graham Leslie who has spent a lot of time coaching me, and Linda Baines, one of our non-executive directors, who has brought that corporate understanding and experience to the education world, which has been vital.

What’s your proudest achievement in business?

We’ve won awards and been nominated, which is always great to have, however, our successes are more about other people’s achievements and that’s what we measure against. Whether it’s a child going onto college or not going to a special school as we’ve been able to identify the right support so they can stay in mainstream school. Or a family that hasn’t broken down and the child hasn’t gone into care, the member of staff that hasn’t gone on sick, the headteacher that hasn’t gone into RI category or worse with OFSTED, or getting schools out of RI and special measures to good and outstanding. If we’re not helping other people achieve then we’re failing.

What’s your company’s greatest asset?

The team. I know what my strengths and weaknesses are, but I’m surrounded by some phenomenal people who are at the top of the game when it comes to education, social care and the corporate sector. All these people coming together, which is nearly 30 staff, all bring their own little bit, their own specialism and their passion to get outcomes for children in education and social care.

Do you use social media and if so with how much success?

I don’t personally use it. As a business, we use it as a tool to relay facts and information about what we do and what we’ve achieved, as well as sharing best practice from other people.

If you hadn’t gone down your chosen career path, what would you be doing?

I don’t really know. My dad wanted me to be a builder and I applied to be an engineer, but I also wanted to be a police officer when I was a child. It was completely by chance that I got into the education sector.

Give us one tip for a successful business

Be honest and willing to have an uncomfortable conversation.

At what time of the day are you most creative or inspired?

First thing. I’m usually up early doors and off before everyone else.

How do you relax away from work?

I love going to the gym and I’m trying to get back into golf. I used to play rugby but I’m too fragile for that now! My two children are a real source of relaxation, as they’re both so active and into sports. My key thing is driving, though. I like to go for a drive on my own or go with my daughter.

When do you take your coffee break?

I tend to drink my green tea while I’m working. Although if things are hectic, I will stop and go somewhere on my own for a coffee and a bit of head space. I never make a long-term decision in a time of chaos.

Who would you most like to have a coffee with?

My grandfather – to tell him what I’ve done and what I’ve achieved and to get his advice and thoughts on the business. I know it’s a bit clichéd, but I’d also like to meet Richard Branson to talk about what he’s achieved and how’s he achieved it, as he genuinely seems to have put people at the centre.

What’s your coffee break favourite?

Double espresso