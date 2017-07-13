Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Each week Examiner reporter Henryk Zientek has a coffee with leading business people across Kirklees.

Here he chats to Sharon Seymour who is founder and director of multi-award winning beauty salon Concepts Beauty and Wellbeing in Lindley. With nearly 40 years experience as a therapist and salon owner, Sharon has also established a number of training courses at Yorkshire colleges.

(Image: Andy Lambert)

What’s your business motto?

Our philosophy is to offer total wellbeing and indulgence through premium products, treatments and services.

How do you make contacts which are useful for business?

We’re proud that a lot of our new contacts are from our existing clients and their referrals. We also make contacts through networking, business associates and trade shows.

What makes your business different?

The size of our salon and what we offer makes us different. In 2012, we moved to new premises which saw us expand four and a half times in size!

With greater competition we need to constantly evolve and make sure we do a great job. We treasure our clients and always go an extra mile to look after them.

What do you always have with you?

My phone and my handbag, which contains everything except the kitchen sink!

Do you dress up or dress down for business?

I mostly dress up, it gives me more confidence.

Which person has inspired you most in your business life and in what way?

There isn’t just one person who has inspired me, there have been many. People who show real drive, passion and commitment to their dreams always inspire me.

What’s your proudest achievement in business?

I’m really proud that we’re celebrating 15 years in business this year and I’m proud of the fantastic team we have. Many of our therapists have worked at Concepts Beauty & Wellbeing since we first opened in 2002.

I’m also really happy about the successful expansion of the salon and the way the business continues to grow.

What’s your company’s greatest asset?

It has to be our fantastic team, plus our lovely building and location.

Do you use social media and if so with how much success?

Yes, social media is vital to our business. We mainly use Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, but at the end of the day it’s the quality of what we do, and how we engage personally with our clients that matters, not how many times we say it.

If you hadn’t gone down your chosen career path, what would you be doing?

There isn’t a particular career that stands out, but I know it would have definitely involved working with people and helping to make a difference in some way.

Give us one tip for a successful business

Work hard and have a positive “can do” attitude.

At what time of the day are you most creative or inspired?

Probably the evening when I have more time to think and evaluate what is going on around me.

How do you relax away from work?

I relax by spending time with my friends and family, with some retail therapy thrown in! I’ve also recently discovered yoga.

When do you take your coffee break?

Being on my feet all day with back-to-back appointments means I rarely have chance to have a break, but I do try and grab a quick coffee in between clients when I can.

Who would you most like to have a coffee with?

It would have to be Graham Norton as he is very witty, current and amusing and I think the time would just fly by.

What’s your coffee break favourite?

I love a latte, we have a coffee machine at the salon which makes them perfectly!