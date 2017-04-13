Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Holme Valley company is building the biggest year-round ski and snow facility in America.

Briton Engineering Developments Ltd has won a contract to build an artificial slope in Missouri.

They are designing and building the USA’s largest synthetic tubing run, using the unique and revolutionary snow sports surface known as Snowflex.

The company, based at Scholes, Holmfirth, was awarded the order from Combs Family Ventures, who own and operate Branson Zip Lines and Canopy Tours.

Terry Di Stasi, Briton’s director of business development, said they were “delighted to be part of this impressive expansion project and was pleased to see Snowflex make its mark in one of the world’s best tourist areas.”

The ski facility will add to the American attraction’s facilities of exhilarating zip lines, canopy tours and walking safaris and means the traditional winter activity of skiing can be on offer all year round.

Briton Engineering Developments Ltd is a unique in the world design and build company dedicated to creating 365 days a year snowsports facilities.

It’s intended that Huddersfield’s HD One would use Snowflex on its ski and snowboard slope. The surface creates snow-like conditions using white fibre matting and integral misting.