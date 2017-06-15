Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Premier League football could bring a jobs bonanza for Huddersfield.

Managers at the town’s Jobcentre are monitoring how an increase in visitor numbers to the town on matchdays following the Terriers’ promotion to the top flight might generate more jobs in areas such as hospitality and stadium security.

Jo Ledgard, Kirklees operations manager for Jobcentre Plus, said staff were now working with training firm Babington Group to run courses to help claimants improve their employability skills and get a guaranteed job interview in the security sector.

It comes as official figures showed UK employment at a record high – but pay continuing to fall below inflation.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that almost 32m people are in work – 372,000 more than a year ago and the highest total since records began in 1971. Unemployment fell by 50,000 in the quarter to April to 1.53m, the lowest for more than a decade.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Unemployment in Yorkshire and Humber fell by 5,000 to 137,000 or 5.1% of the workforce.

Among parliamentary constituencies, the monthly claimant count for Huddersfield stood at 1,895 in May – down by 50 on the previous month but up by 90 on May last year. The Colne Valley figure stood at 1,110 last month – down by 45 on April but up by 30 on a year ago.