Asparagus Green

It’s been a whirlwind year for catering business Asparagus Green.

The company, headed by director Anthony Hegney, got off to a great start by winning the catering contract at the National Coal Mining Museum for England in competition with several national companies.

A newly-refurbished cafe area opened in February last year and “completely blitzed” the firm’s turnover target.

The company, which now employs 25 people, prides itself on providing “fresh, flavoursome and imaginative” food while Anthony has established a fantastic working relationship with local food suppliers thanks to his 27 years’ experience working in the food industry.

Having won a Manufactured in Yorkshire apprenticeship scheme in 2015, it is now championing careers in hospitality and catering.

Anthony said: “We employ local staff and work with local colleges to help students gain real work placement employment.”

Anthony is also restaurant editor for Topic magazine while Asparagus Green has featured in numerous publications.

Anthony strongly believes that social media is a key element in the success of the business and has worked closely with the museum’s marketing team to promote the cafe, conference facilities and events.

Asparagus Green has turned its attention to new markets such as providing catering to stately homes and music festivals – having already got a contract to supply Pontefract Castle – as well as making the most of its home venue.

Little Lotus Ltd

A food outlet making delicious dishes such as sushi, noodles and oriental salads is proving popular with lovers of health fast food.

Little Lotus Ltd opened its store in Huddersfield’s Kingsgate shopping centre with a budget of just £15,000 but has grown to become a popular lunchtime destination for shoppers, students and business people.

Owner Tashi Dan, who graduated in Huddersfield University Business School in 2009, said: “We did a lot of preparatory research in larger cities where similar food outlets exist, such as Wasabi or Itsu, and saw a gap in the market in Huddersfield for something offering tasty, healthy fresh food. It was a calculated risk as we did not know if Huddersfield would be receptive to sushi and Japanese food as a lunch option.”

He added: “All of our products are freshly prepared in our kiosk every morning by our trained sushi chef. We sell a range of sushi sets, oriental salads alongside hot food options including the ever popular Japanese curry and ramen noddles.”

Tashi said setting up the business had been “an incredible learning curve”. Now Little Lotus Ltd employs five people and has developed a network of diverse suppliers, including specialist Japanese suppliers.

It has also been chosen for the Entrepreneurial Spark business accelerator programme.

The Resin Mill Ltd

A Brighouse company is making a name for itself with some of the building industry big boys.

The Resin Mill Ltd, employing 10 people at St Pegs Mill, Thornhill Beck Lane, supplies resin and aggregates to the resin bound surfacing industry – buying stock in bulk from various suppliers and breaking it down and packaging it in the amounts required by its customers.

The company, headed by managing director Jason Wainwright, supplies about 600 general contractors and has a three-year contract with builders’ merchant Jewsons.

Its products include resins designed to create anti-slip surfaces for footpaths and tree pits, rubber granules and polyurethane granules for play areas and rubber mulch for bush or plant beds and pathways. The company also runs informative training courses for newcomers to the industry – training about 20 new companies each month.

The Resin Mill Ltd has doubled the size of its premises in just 12 months while employing an extra six staff.

Mr Wainwright said: “Our business not only supports our staff but we also use external companies such as haulage.”

Mr Wainwright said the company had built its reputation on quality, service, reliability and having fully-trained staff. It aimed to strengthen its position over the next 12 months and recruit two more employees to help on social media and order-taking.