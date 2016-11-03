Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leach

A company providing creative graphics for customers around the world has completed a busy year as it celebrated its 125th anniversary.

Bradley-based Leach secured is largest-ever contract – and the biggest heritage project on the planet – with an 18-month £2.5m project in Kuwait.

Other key projects included working at the National Museum of Oman and at BMW dealerships and GAP stores across Europe. It also completed more than 35 other heritage projects, building and strengthening its international presence as well as completing domestic work for the likes of Top Shop and the Titanic Experience in Belfast.

The company began as a one-man photographic studio in Brighouse but has grown to employ 92 people working for clients in a wide range of sectors. The firm’s Leach Impact arm creates the “wow” factor with trade show stands for clients including Mamas & Papas, Vauxhall and Dyson while Leach inspire creates displays for museums, heritage sites and visitor attractions.

Lancereal Ltd

An engineering company dedicated to the design, supply and distribution of power transmission products is plugged into export markets around the world.

Lancereal Ltd, based at Kirkburton, provides products including gearboxes, gearing, clutches and couplings to customers in sectors such as construction, mining, oil and gas, mechanical handling, transport and agriculture.

Over the past three years, exports have accounted for between 30% and 70% of its turnover – with Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia and Australia among the destination for its products.

The company, which acts as a stockist and distributor for a number of leading international suppliers, was founded in 1988 and puts the emphasis on providing its customers with “unparalleled service and support” and on efficiency, reliability and cost-effectiveness.

Director Nicholas Hampson said: “Within the last two years, we have made the strategic move towards developing or own manufacturing facility to support and add value to the products we already supply and enable us to develop and produce our own products in the future. This has meant financial investment in CNC machining capacity, employees and training.

“We have a number of applications and prototype developments under way with a leading customer in the construction equipment market which we expect to be tested and approved by early 2017.

“In addition, we have production orders already completed for another customer developing hybrid transmission for public transport systems which is scheduled to enter production in early 2017 and run for the next two or three years.”

Pet Brands

A company providing pet products has expanded to open offices in China and India as well as a warehouse in Asia.

Birstall-based Pet Brands Ltd designs, develops and manufactures pet accessories and treats and holds a vast range of exclusive licences, such as Hello Kitty, Me to You and RAC Pets in Transit.

The business, which was acquired in 2009 by brothers Sunny and Ravi Sharma and has 32 employees, has now registered and established 34 trademarks and patents and develops products under private label for national retailers.

The business has increased sales year-on-year. It was 22nd in the list of the fastest growing export companies for 2015 by the Sunday Times and 35th in the 2016 Sunday Times Export Fast Track ratings. It has also won an award for being the top performer in Yorkshire.

The company acquired its multi-million pound headquarters Gelderd Road in February this year – a year in which export sales have risen by 62% – with the firm entering new markets including Japan and South Korea. Pet Brands Ltd now trades in 58 countries while sales of licensed products are also increasing in countries such as China and Brazil. It also holds 34 trademarks and patents covering countries from the USA to Australia.