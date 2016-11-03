Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Josh Whitehead

His employers at residential care group Helme Hall Ltd describe Josh Whitehead as “an inspiration” who is always ready to help the team.

The company, based at Helme, near Meltham, operates two units in the 20-acre grounds of Helme Hall – Living Well Street, which helps older people to live well with dementia, and the Tom Wroe Unit, which was named after Pte Tom Wroe, who was killed on tour in Afghanistan. The unit supports people aged 18 to 65 with complex needs.

Helme Hall Ltd, which employs 70 people, also runs Bishops Way, a therapy assessment, recovery and enablement unit helping adults with complex mental health issues and learning disabilities.

During the next 12 months, the company plans to open a new unit to care for people with memory disorders such as early-onset dementia.

Josh joined two years ago as an apprentice and completed his NVQ in business administration before progressing to NVQ level 4. Now he is part of the senior team with responsibilities for training and recruitment.

Lauren Crossley

Operations manager Lauren Crossley is helping to take commercial property rental and development company Towndoor into the future.

Lauren joined the family-owned firm just over a year ago, since when she has been instrumental in introducing many technological changes to keep the company up to date.

Her implementation of a new property software programme has aided the changeover from an outdated manual system to a faster and more responsive database – which has also helped the Meltham-based firm’s accounts department.

Lauren’s duties include networking and marketing on behalf of the company while her knowledge of Towndoor’s tenants and property portfolio also assists her in her ambassadorial role.

Lauren recently completed an intensive leadership development programme. Despite being the youngest person on the course by 10 years, she passed with flying colours and has been able to use the course contents to effectively manage the Towndoor team and infuse her colleagues with a positive attitude.

Her role also includes liaising with contractors, suppliers and legal representatives and her negotiating skills and judgement are valued by managing director Dan Bamforth and his team.

She delivers the firm’s health and safety programme and is recognised as a hard-working team player with a positive attitude to everything she does.

Robert Turner

Commercial refrigeration and air conditioning service engineer Robert Turner has maintained a long-term commitment to training others.

During a 38-year career at Crowther & Shaw Ltd, of Queen’s Mill Road, Huddersfield, he has been involved in training more than 40 apprentices – including the firm’s managing director Mark Gledhil and 14 of the company’s current 25 engineers.

He was named 2004 Institute of Refrigeration Service Engineer of the Year Award and won the 2015 Award for Excellence from industry trade body BESA.

Robert joined the firm in 1978 after leaving school and completing an apprenticeship at IMI Marstair in his home town of Brighouse. He became a development technician working on liquid cooling and air conditioning systems before completing a four-year refrigeration course at Bradford College.

Robert said he was proud of his time with the firm and his involvement in training.