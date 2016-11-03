Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Local Television

A social enterprise with a difference is putting the local community on TV.

Kirklees Local Television, formed in 2011, aims to implement the original broadcasting slogan “entertain, educate and inform” working in partnership with organisations including the University of Huddersfield, Kirklees College and Kirklees Council as well as community-based groups, faith groups, businesses and public, voluntary and third-sector organisations.

It provides a variety of short programmes on a weekly basis and invests heavily in young people, including training them to a professional standard.

KLTV, headed by qualified organisational development consultant Milton Brown, is staffed by people of various ages and abilities, including ex-BBC staff, young people and pensioners and has forged working relationships with learning establishments.

During the past 12 months, KLTV has launched tutorials to teach new staff and volunteers in new working techniques, introduced new equipment to encourage designers to use their skills in virtual digital set designs, provided work placements, established a new editing suite and set about creating a department to deal exclusively with social media.

It has produced work for the Happy Memories Dementia Support Group, Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival, Kirklees apprentices and on topics such as young people’s mental health.

Its biggest commission was from the University of Huddersfield to simulcast a Q&A from the Imperial War Museum in Manchester involving several panellists and a live studio audience.

The Sri Lanka Community Expedition Project

A group of teenagers have banded together to raise funds for a trip across the globe to help disadvantaged communities in Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lanka Community Expedition Project is a charity formed by 18 students aged 15 to 18 from Heckmondwike Grammar School and Sixth Form.

Its goal is to raise the £54,000 needed to fund a four-week trip to Sri Lanka to help communities in need in any way they can. But the group also aims to make a difference locally as well.

Project chairman and trustee Joseph Kelly said: “We started out as a group of students, most of whom had never met before. From the moment we got together there was a spirit within the group – something I’ve not really experienced before – which was ‘we want to be the difference’.”

The charity was only formally registered in January, but has already got more than halfway to its target with events including a charity ball for 220 people at the Holiday Inn in Brighouse, which raised £7,000 – far exceeding their expectations for 60 to 80 attendees and a target of raising £500 to £1,000.

Over the next 12 months, the project team will stage more fundraising events include a Great Gatsby Charity Ball. There are also plans for a music festival or outdoor family event.

Syngenta

Agri-chemical company Syngenta has a simple vision as its Huddersfield site marks its centenary – to remain a key employer in the town for the next 50 years and beyond.

The company, based at Leeds Road, employs 400 skilled workers directly, another 400 jobs indirectly and more than 80% of its workers live in Kirklees. The site contributes £57m a year to the local economy through jobs, apprenticeships and trade.

Since 2011 it has held an annual Connecting Communities fair to match local community groups wth employees who can help. It works with charitable organisations such as Kirkwood Hospice, the Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust and the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice as well as local groups such as Dalton & Rawthorpe Children’s Centre, Moldgreen Methodist Mission and Deighton Carnival.

It runs a charitable donations scheme and offers paid time off work for staff to get involved in voluntary community-based projects.

Syngenta has staged Activity Days Out for deserving children and brewed a special centenary ale with Mallinson’s brewery with some of the product to be sold to support charities.