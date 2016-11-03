Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John Cotton Group

A family-owned company is celebrating a century of excellence in the textile industry.

John Cotton Group, founded in 1916 and based at Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, is a leading manufacturer of pillows, duvets and mattress protectors – with the goal of perfecting its products to make sure the public get a good night’s sleep.

Its home textiles division specialises in making pillows and duvets as well as items such as mattress toppers with operations in Mirfield, Wigan, Poland and China. The site in Mirfield supplies more than 40% of the UK’s pillow and duvet needs.

The group’s non-woven division specialises in bed and mattress components for a wide range of bed manufacturers as well as making insulation products used in DIY and construction and sound insulation used in cars.

John Cotton owns filled bedding brands Slumberdown and Snuggledown and at the Mirfield site alone employs more than 620 people.

During its centenary year, the group set a target of raising £100,000 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Macmillan Cancer Support, Kirkwood Hospice, Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice and York Cancer Care. The events, including a bike ride from Poland to Mirfield, meant the target was hit in just six months.

Specialist Glass Products Ltd

Curved glass made in Huddersfield has been installed in some of the most prestigious buildings across the UK.

Specialist Glass Products Ltd has supplied bespoke curved glass and laminated panels for locations including the Houses of Parliament, Somerset House, Wembley Stadium, King’s Cross railway station, London’s Olympic Park and the London Cross Rail project as well as closer to home at the University of Huddersfield.

Formed in 2003 with just three employees, the Milnsbridge-based company now employs almost 80 people and expects to recruit up to 35 more over the next two to three years with plans to expand at its Colne Vale Road site.

The company, led by managing director Andrew Taylor, secured £400,000 in funding from the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership to help build and equip the new 40,000sq ft factory – demonstrating faith in the firm’s ability and prospects for its future.

The expansion plan will enable the firm to install larger, faster and more efficient equipment.

“Total costs will be close to £5m,” said Mr Taylor. “Once this is complete, we will be redeveloping the current site, which is approximately 25,000sq ft to increase our laminating capacity. This additional development will likely take place in late 2017/early 2018 with investment in the region of £1.5m.”

Meanwhile, Specialist Glass Products is involved in prestigious contracts for sites including the US embassy in London and the redevelopment of Battersea Power Station.

Mr Taylor said: “Year on year, we have made significant investments in both people and equipment.”

Valli Opticians

A family-run independent optical group has its sights set on further growth.

Meltham-based Valli Opticians, founded in 2005 by qualified optometrist Moin Valli and his wife Rachel together with a team of seven staff, has grown through acquisition of existing independent opticians in strong community locations to employ more than 70 people at 14 practices across the north of England.

Moin said: “Valli Opticians is one of the largest independent groups of opticians in the UK. In terms of what we offer patients, the strategy has been to avoid the ‘cut-price eye care’ offered by many high-street opticians. The group has instead focused on offering great value for money to those appreciate that in life ‘you get what you pay for’.”

Moin said the group’s culture was to focus on four key principles – developing the team, engaging with the community, investing in technology and customer service and ensuring that “everything we do must be to an ‘award-winning’ standard”.

The past 12 months have seen Valli acquire practices in the North West and Hull, reopen its Hebden Bridge site following the Christmas floods, reward staff for customer service, clinical excellence and dispensing skills and launch a modernisation programme for its branch network which a £1m investment in the latest eye examination technology and modern practices.

Community work includes home visits for the elderly and disabled, a Back to School campaign to raise awareness of children’s eye health, regular talks to local groups and sponsorship of local sports teams and community events.